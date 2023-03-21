Daniel Cormier praises Justin Gaethje for staying true to his gameplan at UFC 286: “Gaethje is everybody’s hero”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Justin Gaethje for staying true to his fight style against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286.

Last Saturday night at UFC 286, Justin Gaethje did what he does best. He threw down with another top contender in an absolute war, eventually managing to come out on top with a decision win.

The victory puts him firmly back in the mix when it comes to earning a title shot, with many expecting him to take on Dustin Poirier in his next outing.

Many fans and pundits alike were in awe of Gaethje’s ability to fight through adversity and come out on top against the younger guy. Daniel Cormier, who was commentating on the contest, couldn’t help but applaud the lightweight star in a recent video of his.

“What an amazing fight,” Cormier said. “First thing I told Justin Gaethje in the octagon after was, ‘Justin Gaethje, you’re my hero,’ because I think Justin Gaethje is everybody’s hero. He was at such a speed disadvantage in this fight. It was never more evident than very early in the fight.

Cormier praises Gaethje

“He was a tad bit slower, but he was so intent on winning that it didn’t matter what Fiziev gave him. He continued to fight with his game plan, with his pressure, and it paid dividends as the fight went on. By the third round, Justin Gaethje couldn’t miss. He was landing the jab at will. He was landing the uppercut at will.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While Fiziev may have lost, we can’t imagine it’ll take too long before he’s back in the Octagon at 155 pounds.

