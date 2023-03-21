Colby Covington opens as betting favorite for potential title fight with Leon Edwards

UFC star Colby Covington has opened up as the betting favourite for a possible title showdown with Leon Edwards.

Last weekend at UFC 286, Leon Edwards pulled off the most impressive win of his career. While his head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman last summer was good, the way in which he was able to control ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the rematch was a sight to behold.

In the end, ‘Rocky’ was able to successfully retain his strap via majority decision. In doing so, he seems to have set himself up for a showdown with Colby Covington.

The man known as ‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought in a year since defeating Jorge Masvidal. However, following the conclusion of UFC 286, Dana White made it clear that he believes Colby should get the next shot.

As per the first set of odds from BetOnline.ag, the former interim champ is actually being viewed as the slim favourite to win the strap.

Colby Covington opens up as the 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 in a UFC welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards 👀 (odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/XiaaLTa5IJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 19, 2023

Colby Covington -135

Leon Edwards +115

The curious case of Colby Covington

Objectively speaking, these odds don’t make a whole lot of sense. While Covington may be one of the best fighters in the welterweight division, his inactivity has spoken volumes across the last twelve months.

On the flip side, Edwards has beaten Usman twice in the last seven months. Colby, meanwhile, couldn’t beat him over the course of 10 rounds in two title fights.

There is a whole lot of talent at 170 pounds that could give Leon a run for his money. Covington is going to be in that fight from beginning to end, but putting him as the favourite is certainly an interesting decision.

Do you agree with the decision to make Colby Covington the betting favourite against Leon Edwards? What is the most likely outcome for that bout? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!