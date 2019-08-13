Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo 2 should headline UFC 244

Michael Bisping would like to see Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo run it back at UFC 244.

A star in McGregor was born even before UFC 194 back in Dec. 2015, but that star certainly shined brighter than ever at that point. Leading up to the event, McGregor had been doing all he could to get under Aldo’s skin. From ripping Aldo for pulling out of fights, to yanking his title from the table during a press conference, McGregor wasn’t short on antics.

In the end, the “Notorious” one flattened Aldo in 13 seconds. Fast forward to 2019, and talks of a rematch don’t seem so far-fetched.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping said he’d like to see McGregor vs. Aldo II headline UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“That’s the fight to make [McGregor vs. Aldo II], if I’m honest. Conor’s gotta get back in the winning circle. If he fights Khabib, more than likely that’s not gonna happen. Could he catch him with a good shot and rock him and follow it up? Yeah, of course he could. But more than likely Khabib’s gonna take his best shot, he’s gonna take him down and we’re gonna have a replay of what happened last time.”

Bisping noted that a rematch with Aldo could help get McGregor back in the win column, thus making him seem like a more viable title contender down the line.

“Aldo and McGregor, the buildup to that fight was huge. It ended amazingly in 13 seconds and well done to McGregor. I think people would love to see that because a lot of people feel that Aldo could do better in the rematch. And that’s definitely a very winnable fight for Conor. Of course we saw what happened the first time, the second time who knows what’s gonna happen? But it’s a very winnable fight.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo II headline UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.