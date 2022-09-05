Tai Tuivasa issues statement following knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris

Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s UFC Paris event headliner.

Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie had earned all five of his most recent wins by way of KO.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) came into UFC Paris looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.

Saturday’s heavyweight headliner proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots and sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in that five minute frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists (see that here).

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Paris Result: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via KO (punches) at 4:23 of Round 3

Shortly removed from the conclusion of Saturday’s event in France, Tuivasa took to social media where he issued the following statement on his knockout loss to Gane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tai ‘BamBam’ Tuivasa | FTA (@bambamtuivasa)

“Shoutout to Ciryl, he was better than me last night. Or whatever night it was haha. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Tai Tuivasa fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!