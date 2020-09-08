Nate Diaz slams Leon Edwards and takes a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov: “You guys are in last place now”

Nate Diaz is not a fan of Leon Edwards or Khabib Nurmagomedov and he made that clear on social media.

Diaz and Nurmagomedov have had a feud for quite some time and Diaz even slapped Nurmagomedov backstage at an event. Yet, this feud with Edwards only came up when the Englishman took a shot at the welterweight division and Jorge Masvidal.

“Stop being a p***y and f****n’ let’s fight, right? You say you’re the Street Jesus and you’re (the) BMF, let’s prove the case,” Edwards said to ESPN. “You can’t go out there and fight a guy you just f****n’ battered for three rounds and then do it again and say you are the BMF. That’s not how it works, so stop being a p***y and step up.”

Nate Diaz then chimed in, out of nowhere, to trash Leon Edwards and even took a dig at Nurmagomedov saying they got beat up backstage and are forever in last place now.

“You got f****d up in the back for acting like you were tight. This fight s**t is the same everywere, in or out of the cage… don’t get punked ever. That goes for kabob also, you guys are in last place now lol,” Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz is coming off a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title. The two are now set to rematch in January with the BMF belt on the line again. Before that loss to “Gamebred,” Diaz returned to the Octagon to beat Anthony Pettis by decision at UFC 241.

It is obviously frustrating for Leon Edwards to see other top-ranked welterweights get big fights while he is on the sidelines. So, he vented his frustration and Nate Diaz want not a fan of it.

