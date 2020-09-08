Tyron Woodley warns Colby Covington he may take a point deduction to “punch him in the sack”

Tyron Woodley plans on letting his hands go, and might even commit a foul when he fights Colby Covington.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11 on September 19, Woodley and Covington are set for their rivalry fight. The two have been linked to fighting one another for over two years. It never came to fruition with both of them accusing each other of turning down the fight. Yet, on September 19 that will all change when the two share the Octagon.

In the lead up to the fight, both men have trashed one another but Woodley has taken it a step further saying he will punch Covington in the groin area.

“I agree with you, I will let my hands go. You guys and you fans telling me ‘let your hands go, let your hands go,’ I need to let them go. You have that, you have my word I will let these hands go,” Woodley said on an Instagram Live. “I’ll let them go upside his head, body. I might even punch in the sack for the warning, bap. I will take the warning or even the point deduction, I feel good guys.”

Tyron Woodley is currently on a two-fight losing streak. In both fights he was not throwing the volume he normally does. On the two-fight skid, he lost all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and to Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Usman at UFC 245. Before that, he had a dominating win over Robbie Lawler. It was his first fight in over a year after winning the interim welterweight title against Rafael dos Anjos.

This should be a very entertaining fight between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley who do not like each other.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley saying he will punch Colby Covington in the sack and get a point deduction?