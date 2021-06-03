Youssef Zalal expects to finish Sean Woodson to get back into the win column

Youssef Zalal isn’t putting any pressure on himself ahead of his upcoming fight.

On the prelims of UFC Vegas 28, Zalal is set to face Sean Woodson in a very intriguing featherweight bout. After starting out his UFC career 3-0, Zalal is now on a two-fight losing skid and could be fighting for his job. Although he is on a losing skid, he still expected to get tough fights and that’s exactly what he gets in Woodson.

“I never expected to cross paths with him, to be honest,” Zalal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I know Sean Woodson, and I got offered him June 5 so we said yes. The UFC calls, you answer.”

Although Zalal and Woodson do know each other personally, Zalal says he’s throwing that out the window. He knows it’s a fight and after spending a training camp preparing for Woodson, he believes he has the size figured out after he trained with middleweights.

“He’s definitely a unique size, I think it’s a 79-inch reach, 6’2″ something like that. It was difficult this camp. I was training with middleweights, light heavyweights, the big boys,” Zalal said. “I got one of my teammates who’s an amateur who’s 6’2″ so he was a helpful look throughout the camp.”

Entering the scrap, as mentioned, Zalal is on a two-fight losing skid and could be on the verge of being cut. However, he says he isn’t focusing on any of that as he doesn’t want any added pressure.

“Man, the pressure is gone,” Zalal said. “I don’t care what anyone thinks as at the end of the day, it’s me fighting. No one knows the sacrifices I take.”

Ultimately, Youssef Zalal is confident he will get his hand raised and expects to do so by stoppage. He knows there is a path to victory on the ground, but he also believes he has what it takes to finish Woodson with strikes.

“We are fighting, it really doesn’t matter. If it gets to the ground it gets there,” Zalal said. “My plan is to go out there and fight. I’ve been way too nice to these guys in my last couple of fights. I do think you will see a finish in this fight.”

