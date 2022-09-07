Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song

Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight.

This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.

The Stockton king is on the final fight of his UFC contract with many questions looming regarding what his immediate, and long-term, future is going to be.

Prior to him getting lined up to fight Chimaev, however, Diaz was actually noting his interest in a number of other UFC stars that he wanted to throw down with.

During an interview with ESPN, the veteran went into more detail about who those individuals were.

“I told him you f***ing go find a top five guy, and then I’ll fight him if you want me to fight him, seeing as you’re not letting me out to fight Ferguson or Luque, who the f*** else did I try to fight, Poirier, Chandler, the best of the best, whoever you could get.”

Diaz had hinted at wanting to take on all of those guys in the past but the biggest was Dustin Poirier.

The two men just seemed to have a genuine problem with one another and even with Nate seemingly being on the verge of leaving the company, it still feels like we’ll see them meet at some point down the line.

Who would you have liked to see Nate Diaz fight out of the four names he mentioned above?