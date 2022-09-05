Khamzat Chimaev warns Nate Diaz against starting any trouble in the lead up to UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is warning Nate Diaz against starting any trouble in the lead up to UFC 279.

UFC 279 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The main event will feature Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Chimaev is coming into the Octagon sporting 11 wins and no losses, his latest victory was against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Diaz will be entering the cage will 2 wins in his last 5 fights. The Californian, 37, has not fought since June of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) at UFC 263.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, ‘Borz‘ was asked what he expects from Nate Diaz at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference and Friday’s weigh-ins, Khamzat replied (h/t MMANews):

“Actually, when he speaks, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t understand so much. I don’t think the guy’s talking good English. He smokes too much, so that’s why his English is a bit different. My English is not perfect as well.”

Continuing Khamzat Chimaev said:

“We will see what happens. I’m gonna have some fun and sit there. If he wants to fight with his team, I’ll have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with him, all the teams… I would love if it happens, something crazy.”

Pointing out that his work is to fight and he’s ready to fight anytime, Chimaev continued:

“If they wanna fight before (Saturday), f*ck the money brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight. It’s what I love, my work is to fight. I’ve been born for war. I’m, inside, a warrior… when the fights come, you don’t care about money; just fight. We will see what happens.”

Concluding the Chechen-born Swede said should there be a Team Diaz vs. Team Chimaev presser brawl, the outcome would be:

“One thing as well, his team is old, brother. My team is fresh. His team always handicapped, brother.”

Will you be watching UFC 279 this Saturday? Do you think Diaz will be able to hand Chimaev his first loss?

