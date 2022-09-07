Canelo Alvarez reacts to Kamaru Usman’s title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Canelo Alvarez has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman‘s recent title loss at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

While he may be best known as one of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez has certainly been making some waves in the mixed martial arts world over the course of the last few months – largely because Kamaru Usman couldn’t stop talking about the possibility of landing a fight with him.

It never quite came to fruition and instead, both men have suffered defeats this year – Canelo to Dmitry Bivol and Usman to Leon Edwards.

The latter of the two was far more devastating with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ getting knocked out cold by Leon in the main event of UFC 278.

Now, in a recent interview, the Mexican sensation Alvarez has spoken out about Kamaru’s defeat.

“This happens, it’s part of the sport,” Canelo said. “Everybody can lose, you never know. I think he was winning right? One single [kick] changed everything. But look, he’s a great fighter.”

When asked directly about the possibility of him fighting Usman in the future, he had the following to say.

“Not now, I want to have great fights and make history in boxing,” Canelo said. “And then maybe when I am finished boxing, maybe I can do that kind of fights.”

Quotes via MMA News

While Usman is preparing to try and reclaim the UFC welterweight championship in a trilogy bout against Edwards, probably next year, Canelo returns to action later this month when he tries to end his own trilogy in style against the one and only Gennady Golovkin.

What did you think about Kamaru Usman’s KO loss to Leon Edwards? Is there a possibility we could see Canelo Alvarez take on the former king in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

