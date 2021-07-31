Nate Diaz responds after being labelled a “fake gangster” by Gilbert Burns

Nate Diaz has responded after being labelled a “bitch ass fake gangster” by top UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Burns (20-4 MMA) returned to the win column earlier this month at UFC 264, where he defeated former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson by way of unanimous decision. Following his victory over ‘Wonderboy’, the Brazilian proceeded to callout a number of fighters including Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and the aforementioned Nate Diaz.

In addition to calling Diaz out on the microphone at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns also proceeded to lure the ‘Stockton Slugger’ into a fight on social media.

That’s what I thought @NateDiaz209 you don’t want no smoke! So don’t say my name anymore bitch ass fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save https://t.co/Rfazhhl9QQ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

“That’s what I thought Nate Diaz you don’t want no smoke! So don’t say my name anymore bitch ass fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save.” – Burns replied when Diaz suggested he wanted to fight Kamaru Usman next.

Burns’ comments initially struck a nerve with Diaz’s longtime friend and training partner Jake Shields, who proceeded to clap back at ‘Durinho’ for his remarks.

Most recently it was Nate Diaz who got in on the trash talk by releasing the following warning to Gilbert Burns on Twitter.

Nate Diaz responded to Gilbert Burns “fake gangster” comments earlier but then deleted the tweet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WSC41dY9DE — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) July 31, 2021

“Nah. I’ll fight you in a bathroom somewhere bitch. How about that Burns.” – Diaz posted and later deleted.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 263 in June, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards, this after staging a late comeback in round five of their contest.

With Kamaru Usman now set to defend his belt against Colby Covington for a second time at UFC 268, it seems most likely that Dana White and company will look to book Gilbert Burns opposite Leon Edwards next.

