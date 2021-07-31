Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler agreed to for UFC 268

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will finally meet inside the Octagon.

Ever since Chandler signed to the UFC, he has been linked to a fight with Gaethje. After both men lost their fights for the belt, the scrap made all the more sense. However, the former Bellator champ claimed Gaethje was turning him down. Now, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gaethje and Chandler have agreed to fight one another on November 6 at UFC 268. The event will likely take place at Madison Square Garden.

This is a phenomenal fight and one that made the most sense. Both Gaethje and Chandler are coming off losses for the belt and both are all-action fighters. The winner of the scrap could very well earn a title shot.

Justin Gaethje (22-3) has not fought since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 for the lightweight title. Prior to that, “The Highlight” was on a four-fight winning streak with all four wins coming by knockouts. During the run, he defeated Tony Ferguson for the interim title, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. Gaethje is just 5-3 in the UFC with his other two losses by stoppage to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez. Yet, he will be a tough test for Chandler.

Michael Chandler (22-6) is coming off a TKO loss to Charles Oliveira in May for the vacant lightweight title. “Iron” appeared to be on his way to winning the fight after dropping and hurting Oliveira for the majority of the first round. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round. The former Bellator lightweight champion also holds notable wins over Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, Patricky Pitbull, and Brent Primus among others. But, if he can beat Gaethje, he would cement himself as one of the best lightweights in the UFC.

UFC 268 will see Kamaru Usman rematch Colby Covington in the main event. It’s uncertain if Gaethje-Chandler will be the co-main event.

Who do you think will win, Justin Gaethje or Michael Chandler?