Nate Diaz requests to be a part of Bellator fight card in Hawaii: “I’m trying to get on this”

UFC star Nate Diaz has been vocal about wanting to get a fight and is now offering to throw down in Bellator.

It has been made clear that Diaz is on the final fight of his current deal and wants to get that bout over and done with. He has sent several tweets trying to get the Dustin Poirier fight, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Now, with Bellator set to return to Hawaii and Diaz’s friend and training partner in Yancy Medeiros being booked on the card, the Stockton native has expressed interest in “getting on this”.

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii

Wasup wit @BellatorMMA 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Hy0BfCXmF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 18, 2022

“I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii Wasup wit @BellatorMMA,” Diaz tweeted.

Although Nate Diaz is angling to be on the Hawaii-based fight card, it won’t happen as the fan-favorite is still under contract with the UFC. The Las Vegas-based promotion is still hoping to secure a new deal with ‘The Stockton Slugger’ and they definitely have no interested in seeing him move to a competitor such as Bellator.

Dana White recently shared that the UFC were getting close to re-signing Diaz, saying it’s “very likely” they get a new deal done. But, as we have seen in the past, the Diaz brothers do things on their own terms and maybe seeing his friend in Medeiros sign with Bellator has him eyeing new pastures.

Nate Diaz has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was his first fight since he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244 which was just months after his return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, which he won by decision.

