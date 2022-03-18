Damon Jackson reveals he fought out his contract at UFC Vegas 50, hopes he starts to get the respect he deserves

Damon Jackson took a risk by fighting out his UFC contract when he took on Kamuela Kirk at UFC Vegas 50.

Jackson was coming off a win over Charles Rosa and was 2-1 in his return to the promotion and thought he had a favorable matchup in front of him in Kamuela Kirk. However, when he saw the betting odds had it as a pick’em and that people were picking against him, he says it motivated him to go out and beat Kirk from start to finish until he got the stoppage.

“I looked at the matchup and thought this was an easy matchup,” Jackson said to BJPENN.com. “I expected some stupid, crazy tough fight after Josh Culibao pulled out and when they gave me him, I was like I’m going to finish this guy. Then, when I saw the odds and it was like a pick’em, it pissed me off and it motivated me because I was blown away that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved.”

Once he started studying Kirk, Jackson says he knew he would smash him and get the finish win.

“It was nice to have the game plan of finishing him and doing exactly that,” Jackson said. “I thought it was going to be a D’Arce choke but I knew a submission would be there so for it to go exactly as planned is massive.”

With the win, Damon Jackon said after the event he wants a top-15 opponent next. He says the goal is to fight someone people think he doesn’t have a chance to beat so he can start getting the respect he deserves.

However, before he can do any of that, Damon Jackson will need to sign a new contract which he doesn’t think should be a problem.

“That was the last one on my deal so now it’s about getting a new contract but I leave that to my manager, Jason (House). That’s not something I worry about and he knows where I stand that I want to be in the UFC and I’ll fight whoever they give me,” Jackson revealed. “I have full confidence that we will get a deal done soon. Plus being 3-1 in this run with two finishes should get me more money and start moving me up the rankings. People continue to disrespect me because I’m not vocal but I’m 20-4 and I have 18 finishes, eight first-round finishes, nine second-round finishes, and one third-round finish. I can hang with anyone in the weight class so I want to get these tough fights and top-15 guys soon.”

Once Jackson signs a new deal with the UFC, the plan is to fight ASAP as he wants anything short notice. But, if he doesn’t get a short notice fight, he says a ranked opponent should be next for him.

“No joke, I have no injuries so I want to fight ASAP. I’m not even lying if something pops up next weekend on that Columbus card or UFC 273,” Jackson concluded. “I’m ready to roll if one of these featherweight fights pull out or even a lightweight fight. But, if that doesn’t happen, give me a top-15 guy.”

Who would you like to see Damon Jackson fight next?