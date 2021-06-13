Israel Adesanya reveals what he told Marvin Vettori after escaping his rear-naked choke at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya had a brief scare in tonight’s rematch with Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, this after getting caught in a rear-naked choke.

After seemingly cruising through the opening two rounds of his rematch with Vettori, Adesanya was taken down in the early moments of round two. ‘The Italian Dream’ quickly transitioned to the champs back and proceeded to lockup a rear-naked choke. However, ‘Stylebender’ miraculously broke free from the hold and instantly transitioned into top position.

It was surely a deflating moment for Marvin Vettori (17-5-1 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) claims he could see the Italians soul leave his eyes when it happened.

“He thought he had the rear-naked choke and I turned it on him,” Adesanya said at tonight’s UFC 263 post-fight press conference. “I saw his soul leave his eyes at that moment.”

Israel Adesanya says he then looked down at his outspoken opponent and asked him the following question.

“You’re scared aren’t you?”

’Stylebender’ went on to cruise to a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori, earning 50-45 results on all three of the judges scorecards.

The victory marked Israel Adesanya’s third consecutive middleweight title defense, this after earning previous wins over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa respectively.

Izzy’s lone career MMA loss occurred earlier this year when UFC light heavyweight title holder Jan Blachowicz derailed his plans of becoming a two-division champion.

Following his second career victory over Marvin Vettori this evening in Arizona, Israel Adesanya proceeded to callout former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker.

‘The Reaper’ and ‘Stylebender’ previously clashed at UFC 243 in October of 2019, with Adesanya emerging victorious by way of second round TKO.

