Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”

Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever.

‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.

Beyond just current fighters, the former light-heavyweight champion is seen as one of the greatest to ever put on the gloves. Last week, Georges St-Pierre praised Jones as one of the best to ever fight. ‘GSP’ also put the 35-year-old on his MMA Mount Rushmore.

The former welterweight champion isn’t alone. Many, including names such as Dana White and Joe Rogan, have labeled Jones as one of the greatest ever. It seems that Nate Diaz might disagree with them.

The Stockton-slugger discussed Jon Jones’ place in history in an interview with ESPN. Diaz, who returns against Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, stated ‘Bones’ can’t be considered in the greatest of all-time conversation.

The welterweight star sourced the former champion’s drug test failures as the reason. Jones famously tested positive for banned substances on multiple occasions. Most notably, he tested positive at UFC 200, UFC 214, and UFC 232.

“With all due respect, if you do steroids, you’re [eliminated from the GOAT discussion],” Diaz said in reference to Jones. “If they’re doing that out loud, that’s different. Like, ‘Hey, we’re all shooting steroids’ and then whoop everybody’s ass. Because I’m willing to fight [someone] on steroids. I don’t give a [MUTED]. Like, let’s all just talk about it. You do steroids, I’ll smoke weed, then let’s get in there and squab. I don’t give a [MUTED].” (h/t MMANews)

He concluded, “But you’re sneak-steroiding and then you’re considered? You’re out of the question. That whole legacy’s gone and done with.”

Do you agree with Nate Diaz? Do you think Jon Jones is the GOAT? Sound off in the comment section below!