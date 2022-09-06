Jake Paul uses prior Dana White comments to promote Anderson Silva fight: “Conor McGregor’s dad is promoting the fight for me”

Jake Paul has UFC president Dana White to thank for promoting his fight with Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. On that night in Florida, Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ withdrew. As it would turn out, that became a theme for the YouTuber.

The 25-year-old has had his 2022 derailed by fight cancelations. Paul was set to face Fury once again last month, but the Brit couldn’t gain entry to the United States. He then got booked against Hasim Rahman Jr. That bout was also canceled.

However, Jake Paul has now found his next dance partner. Earlier today, the YouTuber announced that he will face Anderson Silva next. ‘The Spider’ has gone 2-0 in the boxing ring since exiting the UFC in 2020.

For the announcement video on his Twitter, the 25-year-old used a video of Dana White to hype the fight. In the past, the UFC president stated that Paul would never box Silva.

As it stands, that’s exactly what will happen on October 29th. In addition to playing clips of White, Paul also praised Silva and labeled him the greatest MMA fighter ever.

Dana White saying I’d never fight Anderson Silva (1/2) pic.twitter.com/D5p1fZM2us — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

“Ladies and gentlemen it’s time for the fight announcement you’ve been waiting for. I usually have to sell my fights and do all the work, but this time I have Dana White, Conor McGregor’s dad, to promote the fight for me… Dana, Dana, Dana? Guess who? I normally don’t agree with Dana White, but Anderson Silva is literally the greatest MMA fighter of all time.”

Jake Paul continued, “He’s one of the most versatile fighters in the history of combat sports. He literally just schooled the world champion boxer, [Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.]. Anderson Silva has been on a KO streak, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Bruno Machado in the ring.”

He concluded, “Every fight critic said that I wouldn’t take this fight, and if I did, I would lose to Anderson Silva… But, it’s time to dive into the deep end.”

Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva? Who would you pick to win? Sound off in the comment section below!