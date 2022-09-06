Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year.

Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.

“I know that in life everything has its purpose,” Silva said in a press release. “Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on October 29.”

Just how good the fight will do is uncertain at this point but both men were trending on Twitter after the fight was announced showing interest is there. It also is a bigger fight than the past couple of Jake Paul fights as Anderson Silva poses a real problem to Paul.

Ahead of the fight, Anderson Silva is the betting favorite as he is coming off the KO win over Tito Ortiz, and before that he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by decision. As for Jake Paul, he hasn’t boxed since last December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley. He was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. but both fights failed to come to fruition which is why the Silva scrap is now happening.

Do you agree with Anderson Silva that the Jake Paul fight will be one of the biggest events of the year?