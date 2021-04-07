Miranda Maverick reacts after getting booked against Maycee Barber

UFC women’s flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick reacted after her surprise booking against fellow youngster Maycee Barber for this summer.

Late Tuesday night, it was revealed that the UFC plans on having Maverick fight Barber on July 24. The 23-year-old Maverick is the No. 15 ranked fighter in the flyweight division, while the 22-year-old Barber is the No. 14 ranked fighter. Based on the rankings, this fight does make sense. But considering the UFC typically doesn’t like to match up prospect vs. prospect, it was a bit of a surprise to see this fight booked. Remember, Barber is coming off of back-to-back losses to Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi, so suffering a third straight loss here against Maverick could be detrimental for the future of her UFC career.

Either way, it should be an awesome fight as both women are very aggressive and are always in exciting fights win or lose. Following the announcement of the fight, Maverick took to her social media to react to the surprise booking. Posting a photo alongside her future opponent, Maverick promised fight fans that the two women will put on a show.

Believe me… we’ll put on a show

Maverick (9-2) is 2-0 so far in the UFC with wins over Gillian Robertson and Liana Jojua. Overall, she is riding a five-fight win streak into this bout, though that doesn’t include two one-round ‘exhibition’ fights during a one-night tournament in Invicta FC that she won. Maverick is a very impressive young woman and potentially a future 125lbs title contender.

Barber (8-2) is coming off of the two straight losses to Grasso and Modafferi, but prior to that she was unbeaten in her MMA career and had wins over the aforementioned Robertson, JJ Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers in the Octagon. She definitely needs to win here against Maverick, as losing three straight fights often results in a fighter getting released.

Who do you think wins this battle of women’s flyweight prospects between Miranda Maverick and Maycee Barber?