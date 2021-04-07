Jorge Masvidal outlines his plans as UFC welterweight champion assuming victory in rematch with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal has explained his future plans for if he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 and claims the UFC welterweight title.

Back at UFC 251 last summer, Masvidal was unable to overcome Usman in a unanimous decision defeat on Fight Island. Now, more than nine months later, the two will meet once again in an enticing rematch later this month – this time in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Gamebred” is walking into the fight as the underdog but we all know he doesn’t care too much about that.

Still, even with the stakes being so high, Masvidal isn’t afraid to look past Usman and to his potential future as champion.

“When I win the rematch we definitely will go for the trilogy,” Masvidal said in a virtual fan Q&A for ESPN+ subscribers. “I will not go down in history 1-1 with this individual. It’s just not going to happen.”

“I’m going to get the type of sleep I want when I have that belt,” Masvidal stated. “Let’s go. Let’s find out [what it will mean to be champion].”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

While Masvidal may be planning to upset the established order by becoming champion, many are actually questioning whether or not a win for Kamaru Usman here would move him to number one in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Either way this is going to be the definition of a consequential fight and it’s hard to see which way it’s going to go – even if it may not seem like it.

UFC 261 is approaching rapidly and based on his own words, Masvidal is ready for the challenge.

Can Jorge Masvidal defeat Kamaru Usman at UFC 261? If so, how is he going to get the job done and would there be a trilogy bout immediately? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!