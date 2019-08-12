Former enemies Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal link up at UFC Uruguay

Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping were both in Montevideo for his past Saturday’s UFC Uruguay card. As recently as a few months ago, would have been a problem.

Until very recently, the former UFC middleweight champion and the top welterweight contender were mortal enemies, with Masvidal taking repeated shots at Bisping in interviews and on social media.

In fact, there was legitimate concern as to what my happen if the pair wound up in the same room together.

Luckily, Bisping and Masvidal were able to squash their beef ahead of Masvidal’s UFC London victory over Darren Till. So, when they crossed paths in Uruguay, they posed for a picture instead of beating each other senseless.

Both men posted about this encounter on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Didn’t have to be cool in #England during my fight week but was respectful to me. Thanks for being a standup guy @mikebisping” – Jorge Masvidal on Instagram.

“Soda only these days with @gamebredfighter.” – Michael Bisping on Instagram.

Jorge Masvidal is riding high on back-to-back knockout wins over Darren Till and former Bellator and ONE champ Ben Askren. His defeat of Askren, a five-second flying knee at UFC 239, shattered the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. The Cuban-American, who was in Montevideo doing promotional work, does not currently have a fight booked. Although he has recently campaigned for a fight with Conor McGregor or a title fight with Kamaru Usman, it sounds like he’ll have to settle for a grudge match with Leon Edwards, as McGregor’s future is uncertain and Usman will seemingly fight Colby Covington next.

Michael Bisping, as aforementioned, is the former UFC middleweight champion. He retired in late 2017 after losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum, and has recently started working as a UFC commentator — the reason for his trip to Montevideo.

Are you surprised to see Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping getting so friendly in Uruguay?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.