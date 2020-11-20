Dana White teases Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes trilogy: “It just makes sense to see those two fight again”

UFC president Dana White said that a Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes trilogy is possible, as is a superfight against Weili Zhang.

Shevchenko, the reigning and defending UFC women’s flyweight champion, puts her belt on the line this weekend at UFC 255 when she takes on Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Shevchenko has gone a perfect 5-0 since moving down to 125lbs and looks to hold the belt for a long time. Should she get by Maia this weekend as the betting odds suggest she will, the calls for a tougher matchup for Shevchenko in her next fight will be high.

Of course, there are still other contenders at 125lbs who are chasing a fight against Shevchenko including former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and former strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo, not to mention veteran Lauren Murphy. But it’s very possible that Shevchenko could fight someone else instead of those flyweight contenders next. In fact, fights against Nunes and Zhang are both very real possibilities.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said that the UFC would be open to either a Shevchenko vs. Nunes 3 trilogy fight.

“Sure. Those two keep cleaning out divisions. It just makes sense to see those two fight again,” White said.

The UFC boss reiterated that the promotion’s matchmakers have made no decisions in regards to Shevchenko’s next outing, while also hinting at Zhang as a possible opponent.

“I don’t know (what’s next). There’s talk about her and Weili Zhang if Weliz wins her next fight (against Rose Namajunas). I don’t know,” White said.

Shevchenko and Nunes fought twice previously, with Nunes winning both fights by decision. Nunes is currently the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. As for Zhang, she is the UFC women’s strawweight champion and will fight Rose Namajunas in her next fight in early 2021. If all of these three champions keep winning their fights, it sure seems like we will see some champion vs. champion fights in 2021.

Who do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next?