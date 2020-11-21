Conor McGregor will box Manny Pacquiao in 2021 according to manager

Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao will have their boxing match in 2021.

Both McGregor and Pacquiao have expressed interest in the bout for quite some time. Now, given they are both repped by Paradigm, Audie Attar, revealed in an interview they would be boxing one another next year.

Firm that helps manage both fighters told us that McGregor-Pacquiao is definitely a fight they will make for next year.@AudieAttar @ParadigmSports @TheNotoriousMMA @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/sLMziNnFO2 — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) November 20, 2020

“As it relates to Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, Conor has a fight on January 23 against Dustin Poirier,” Attar said to Bloomberg. “He will be handling business against Dustin first. But, Conor has come out and said he wants to fight Manny, Manny has come out and said he wants to fight Conor. As I stated publicly before, we have had conversations. So, that is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it and there seems to be an interest from the fans all around the world.”

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles. As Attar mentioned, he is set to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Manny Pacquiao is 62-7-2 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. In his last fight, he beat Keith Thurman by decision to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title, and before that, edged out a decision over Adrien Broner to retain his WBA welterweight title. The 41-year-old was considered one of the top pound-for-pound boxers and his biggest fight came in 2015 when he fought Floyd Mayweather to a decision but lost.

When they would box is uncertain at this point. But, if McGregor beats Poirier, a boxing match against Pacquiao in the summer would be big business for both men.

