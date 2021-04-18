Dustin Poirier proposes Jake Paul fight Mike Perry next

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier suggested that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul step into the boxing ring against Mike Perry next.

Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club boxing card on Saturday night. It was the third straight knockout win for Paul in boxing, and for his next fight, there have been a number of MMA fighters who have asked for it to be them. Names such as Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis, and Conor McGregor are some of the MMA fighters who have been suggested for a potential matchup with Paul. But if you ask Poirier, the fight that makes the most sense for him is to book Paul against UFC welterweight Mike Perry.

Taking to his social media, Poirier responded to a tweet from UFC commentator Jon Anik about who could potentially be next in line to fight Paul. If you ask Poirier, Perry is the guy.

I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry! https://t.co/iLJZJQhmpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 18, 2021

I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry!

Perry actually makes a lot of sense as Paul’s next opponent for a few different reasons. For one, he is a standup fighter with previous professional boxing experience and of course, he has tons of MMA experience, as well. Although Perry is on the decline and has struggled in his last couple of fights, he is still a big name and he knows how to sell a fight. If Paul is interested and Perry is open to it, perhaps the UFC could come to some sort of agreement to make it happen. Although Perry is still under contract with the UFC, considering his recent losing skid it wouldn’t be a total surprise if he was released coming off his recent loss to Daniel Rodriguez. And if that’s the case, then Paul would be an ideal opponent.

Do you agree with the suggestion from Dustin Poirier of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry next?