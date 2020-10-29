Mike Perry calls for fight with Darren Till after Robbie Lawler withdraws from UFC 255

“Platinum” Mike Perry has once again set his sights on his long-time rival, UFC middleweight contender Darren Till.

Perry was expected to take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on the main card of UFC 255 on November 21. Regrettably, Lawler has withdrawn from the matchup due to an undisclosed injury, leaving Perry without a dance partner.

Perry announced Lawler’s withdrawal from the card on Twitter on Wednesday, simultaneously calling out surging middleweight and welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

In a follow-up Tweet, he set his sights on Till.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

“So Lawler pulled out due to an injury,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “Looking for a replacement. I asked for Khamzat Chimaev and we can do it at middleweight.

“When Darren Till loses to Jack Hermansson let me get that,” Perry added in a follow-up Tweet.

Mike Perry is currently riding an impressive decision victory over Mickey Gall. Regrettably, he’s recently had some issues outside the cage, as he was involved in a bar fight the summer, and has more recently been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife. Nonetheless, his matchup with Lawler was one of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 255 lineup.

Darren Till, on the other hand, last fought in July, when he gave up a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that loss to Whittaker, he made a successful debut in the middleweight division after a long stint at welterweight, defeating Kelvin Gastelum by decision.

Perry and Till have had a long and complicated relationship over the years, evolving from rivals into friends into enemies, which is where they seemingly stand now. Would you like to see them fight in the future?