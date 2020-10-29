Pro fighters make their picks for Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

In the main event of UFC Vegas 12, Uriah Hall takes on Anderson Silva in a very intriguing middleweight bout. Heading into the fight, Hall is a -235 favorite while the former champion is a +185 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Silva has lost a step and it will be Hall beating the Brazilian in what is marketed as his final UFC fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva:

James Krause, UFC welterweight: I think Anderson Silva. Should be a good striking matchup.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I think Uriah has made some solid adjustments and Anderson is one of the greatest ever. However, I just think he is past his prime so I think Uriah.

Alexander Hernandez, UFC lightweight: I got Uriah Hall. I’ve seen him train a little bit in Vegas and I think he will get it done.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: This is a very fun stylistic matchup. I think Uriah is going to get it done. I don’t think Anderson will be able to match the power or explosion that Uriah possesses. Anderson does really well when he’s able to dictate the pace/lead the dance, but I don’t think he’s going to be able to do that this time. I’m going with Hall.

Maurice Greene, UFC light heavyweight: Anderson Silva is one of my idols and is the reason why I keep evolving my game. Uriah Hall was a guest coach on The Ultimate Fighter. I just want to see a good fight between them. It is hard for me to pick one of them.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: Man, I am going to have to go with Anderson Silva. Style-wise they are similar but I think Hall fades a little more as the fight goes on and Silva gets it done in round three.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Anderson Silva will end his legendary career with a KO of Uriah Hall.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Uriah Hall is younger and more explosive and Silva hasn’t been able to pull the trigger as much. Father Time has got the better of him, but he is a legend but I do think Hall gets it done. I am pulling for Anderson though.

