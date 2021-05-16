UFC 262 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 262 event is co-headlined by a key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-5 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening in Texas. ‘El Cucuy’ is coming off of losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the 37-year-old had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (20-4-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event on six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira. That win was preceded by a stunning spinning back fist knockout Scott Holtzman.

Round one of the UFC 262 co-headliner begins and Dariush lands an early left hand. Tony Ferguson looks to close the distance. Beneil lands a hard low kick and then a jab. Ferguson responds with a kick to the body. Dariush shoots in for a takedown. He misses but then comes forward with some big punches. He lands a good inside low kick and then an overhand right. Big shots from Beneil he dives on a takedown and gets it. Tony Ferguson looks to roll for a triangle but Dariush is doing a good job of defending. Beneil is able to get his head free and begins raining down punches on Tony. These are some good punches. Beneil Dariush looks to pass to half guard and is able to do so. ‘El Cucuy’ looks to scramble free but he can’t shake his opponent off of him. Dariush continues to work from half guard position. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 262 co-main event begins and Beneil Dariush shoots in for an early takedown. He gets it but winds up in a D’Arce choke. Ferguson has it pretty deep but he is on his back in full guard position. Beneil eventually pulls his head out and immediately begins unloading ground and pound. ‘El Cucuy’ is firing back with elbows from off of his back but he is getting the worst of these exchanges. Dariush moves to half guard but Tony is able to sweep him. Ferguson is on top but Beneil dives on a leg and now both fighters on their back. Beneil Dariush with a heel hook. He cranks it. Tony yells in pain but won’t tap. Dariush moves to full guard position and begins working more ground and pound. More top game control from ‘BD’ to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC 262 co-headliner begins and Tony Ferguson’s leg appears to be damaged from that heel hook. Dariush dives in on a takedown and gets it. More top control from Beneil here. Tony is looking to scramble free but his opponent won’t let him. Beneil Dariush is just a wet blanket here.

Official UFC 262 Result: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Dariush fight next following his decision victory over Ferguson this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!