Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight to be contested at welterweight

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will be throwing leather this year, and the fight will be contested at 170 pounds.

Taking to social media, UFC President Dana White recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will serve as opposing coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The two will collide inside the Octagon on a date that will be announced in the future.

When McGregor steps back inside the Octagon, it won’t be as a lightweight. Appearing on “The MMA Ringer Show,” Ariel Helwani reported that the “Notorious” one and “Iron” will go one-on-one at welterweight.

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will be contested at 170lbs per @arielhelwani #UFC — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 5, 2023

The news may not come as a shock to fans who have been keeping up to date on what McGregor has been doing. The former UFC “Champ-Champ” has packed on some more muscle, and a cut all the way down just didn’t seem feasible.

Following the announcement of his fight with McGregor, Michael Chandler posted a video clip of him expressing excitement for competing against McGregor both as a coach and a fighter.

”Bam! It’s finally announced,” Chandler said. “The cat is out of the bag. Team Chandler vs. Team McGregor coaching The Ultimate Fighter. I’m heading to Vegas here very soon to film in the same vicinity, the same city, as my future opponent later on this year, Conor McGregor. My team versus his team, the competition starts right now ushering in these young men or women. Imparting my wisdom upon them and every single fight matters because I am going to win this competition first of all and we are going to make the dreams come true of one of these young athletes to get signed by the UFC and get a UFC contract. Can’t wait! Catch it all on ESPN this summer. God bless, I’ll see you at the top!”