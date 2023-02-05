Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 slated for May 20 in Dublin

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be going toe-to-toe once again.

This past Saturday night (February 4), Serrano became the first-ever Puerto Rican boxer to become an undisputed champion. She did so by defeating Erika Cruz via unanimous decision in a bloody barn burner. Now, Serrano hopes to tie the series with Taylor at 1-1.

Following Serrano’s victory over Cruz, the DAZN broadcast played a hype video, revealing that Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will be taking place on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland. A venue was not revealed.

After the fight, Serrano’s trainer, Jordan Maldonado, said his fighter wanted to do the rematch in hostile territory (H/T ESPN).

“She fought us here in New York. We’re Puerto Rican, but this is basically our home,” Maldonado said. “One of the things that I had said is the only way I would take the Katie Taylor fight is if it is in Ireland. She deserves it.”

Back in late 2022, Amanda Serrano told ESPN that a rematch with Taylor goes a long way in putting a stamp on women’s boxing.

“A lot of people want to see the fight, and I think it solidifies women’s boxing,” Serrano told ESPN in December. “I think it puts the exclamation point and it shows that we’re here and we’re going to continue to take on challenges.”

Serrano is the undisputed female featherweight champion of boxing, while Taylor holds all the major gold in the female lightweight division.

Taylor won her first encounter with Serrano via split decision back in April 2022. This was just the second loss in Serrano’s pro boxing career and her first defeat in 10 years.