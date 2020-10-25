Michael Chandler calls for four-man tournament to crown new UFC lightweight champion

Newly-signed free agent lightweight Michael Chandler is calling for a four-man tournament to crown the new UFC lightweight champion.

Chandler finds himself in a tremendous position in the UFC lightweight division despite having not fought yet for the promotion. The UFC tabbed him as the backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, but he wasn’t needed for the event. With Nurmagomedov retiring from MMA and giving up his title, the lightweight division is now more wide open than it ever has been.

At this point, we do not know what the UFC plans to do with the vacant lightweight title. There is a big fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier coming up in January at UFC 257, but that fight is scheduled to take place at 170lbs. With Nurmagomedov no longer in the picture, perhaps that fight will take place at 155lbs. Of course, Tony Ferguson still lurks out there as a contender, as does Gaethje despite this loss. Of course, Chandler is right there, too.

With the lightweight division in need of a new champion, Chandler is now calling for the UFC to book him in a four-man lightweight tournament with McGregor, Poirier, and Ferguson to crown the new champ. Check out the idea that Chandler pitched.

McGregor 🇮🇪

Chandler 🇺🇸

Poirier 🇺🇸

Ferguson 🇺🇸@MikeChandlerMMA wants to see a four-man tournament to decide the next UFC lightweight champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/d5lt2cy0Fg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 25, 2020

“I’m excited to be a part of the UFC lightweight division right now at the top when there is no UFC lightweight champion. So we’ll see what happens next,” Chandler said (via BT).

“Conor, Poirier, myself, Ferguson, you know, there’s some names that need to be fighting for a title, so let’s make it happen.”

Chandler said that ultimately it’s up to the UFC matchmakers to make the decision and that since he’s new to the UFC he realizes he doesn’t have as much leverage as veterans like McGregor and Poirier do. But he wants to throw his name in the mix regardless.

