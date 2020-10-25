Georges St-Pierre says Khabib Nurmagomedov had the “perfect” career

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre congratulated pound-for-pound great Khabib Nurmagomedov on an amazing career, one that GSP calls “perfect.”

Nurmagomedov retired following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, leading to UFC president Dana White hailing him as the greatest fighter of all time. Another fighter in the mix for the title of GOAT is GSP, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. At this point, it may very well be between those two and perhaps a few others like Jon Jones and Anderson Silva in the elite GOAT club of MMA.

Taking to social media the day after the fight, GSP congratulated Nurmagomedov on his incredible run inside the Octagon, arguing that he had a “perfect” career as an athlete. Check out the message of congratulations that “Rush” sent to “The Eagle” on his Twitter.

Congratulations to @Teamkhabib for his amazing performance last night and a career as perfect as you can get as an athlete! pic.twitter.com/2zwVgCMlRX — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 25, 2020

It’s hard to argue against what GSP is saying. First of all, Nurmagomedov never lost, going 29-0 with a 13-0 mark in the UFC, which are both incredible records. But because he is stepping away from the sport at age 32, he will miss opportunities to strengthen his case. Nurmagomedov still could have argued his case as the perfect athlete and as the GOAT of MMA so much more with a few more wins, especially a victory over GSP himself.

If Nurmagomedov beat GSP, it would be hard to argue at that point that he is the best fighter of all time. Right now, most would agree that there is no doubt Nurmagomedov is a top-five fighter in UFC history, and probably top-three. But when you are talking about the perfect athlete, there is no one who should be on the list more than GSP himself. The fact that he pointed to Nurmagomedov as his heir apparent speaks volumes.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre that Khabib Nurmagomedov had the “perfect” career?