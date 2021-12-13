Conor McGregor calls for lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has his sights set on a lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira for his Octagon return.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has been on the sidelines ever since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Now back to full mobility and sporting a bulked up 190 lb physique (see that here), Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants to fight for UFC gold in his return.

The Irish star recently took to Twitter where he shared the following posts targeting reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” – McGregor questioned.

🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2” – Conor shared in a second post.

Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) of course successfully defended his lightweight title for the first time this past weekend in Las Vegas, submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round of their contest.

The Brazilian ace is currently on a ten-fight winning streak, with nine of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman’s recent back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier were preceded by a first round knockout win over Donald Cerrone.

‘Notorious’ has said he plans on returning to the Octagon this coming summer, but no word yet from Dana White and company if they will grant Mcgregor his title wish.

