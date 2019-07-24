Michael Bisping speaks out on battery allegations against Jon Jones

Michael Bisping has given his take on the battery allegations against Jon Jones.

Jones is facing battery charges following an alleged incident at TD’s Eubank Showroom in Albuquerque, New Mexico back in April. A waitress claims that Jones slapped her “inappropriately” and used force to kiss her neck. She also claims that Jones got her in a chokehold and kept touching her until he decided to leave despite being asked to stop. New details in the allegations emerged yesterday (July 23).

A representative for Jones called the accusations “false” and said the UFC light heavyweight champion didn’t know he was facing a charge until he was notified by the KRQE News 13 TV station.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

The situation was brought up on the latest edition of Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. The UFC Hall of Famer said Jones must do a better job at avoiding scenarios such as this one.

“Unfortunately, what you have gotta learn and Jones has enough experience to this, is that you can’t allow yourself to be in these situations,” Bisping said. “You know what I mean? And it’s a shame because he’s still a young man. I think he’s in his early 30s.”

With that said, Bisping also shared the importance of not rushing to judgement as these are allegations.

“Listen if he has gone out there and assaulted a lady then he deserves what’s coming to him, 100 percent,” Bisping continued. “But until we hear the issues and because unfortunately we live in a sue-heavy culture, a society that likes to sue people and take advantage of famous people, then I’ll do reserve judgement until more details come out. But either way, it’s a sh*tty day for Jon Jones.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.