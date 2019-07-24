Anderson Silva becomes US citizen: ‘This is my country now’

Former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva is now a citizen of the United States of America. Silva gained his citizenship at a Tuesday ceremony in Los Angeles, California, alongside his son and daughter, Kalyl and Kaory.

Silva’s wife Dayane and his three other children are still working on obtaining their US citizenship.

While Silva still has allegiances to his native Brazil, he says he considers the United States ‘his country’ at this point.

“I feel very happy, you know, it’s a great moment for me and my family,” Silva said (via Associated Press/ MMA Mania). “I have my family in Brazil. I have my mom and my brothers in Brazil. But I think this is my country now.”

Anderson Silva last fought at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in May, when he was chopped down by Jared Cannonier leg kick in the first round of a middleweight fight. Prior to this loss, Silva lost a competitive decision to reigning interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in Melbourne, Australia. His last win occurred in February, 2017, when he defeated Derek Brunson in Brooklyn, New York.

Silva is currently a tough 3-6, 1 NC in his last 10 fights. Despite this recent skid, he still stands out as the greatest middleweight in MMA history, and one of the sport’s greatest fighters regardless of division.

At present, Anderson Silva does not have a fight booked, though he does not seem prepared to retire just yet.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.