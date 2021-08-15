Vicente Luque open to being backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

UFC welterweight title contender Vicente Luque says he is open to being the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268.

Luque is one of the hottest fighters at 170lbs right now as he’s won his last four fights in a row — all by stoppage — including a D’Arce choke submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 that moved him into the top-five of the UFC welterweight division. Luque has since then called for a title shot against the champion Usman, but the champ is set to take on Covington in a rematch later this year at UFC 268. Although Luque knows that he will have to wait and see what happens in the Usman vs. Covington fight before he gets his crack at the belt, the Brazilian says he is open to being the backup fighter just in case something happens to either fighter. Check out what Luque recently told TMZ Sports.

“I think (being a backup) would be something interesting. Even if I’m not officially a backup, I do plan to stay ready and possibly — I hope nothing happens — but if something happens, I hope I can step in there and save the day. So we’ll see,” Luque said.

The UFC has made it a trend over the last few years to bring in a backup fighter for these types of superfights that headline pay-per-view cards, such as when Rafael dos Anjos was the backup for the recent Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight at UFC 264. We will see if the UFC likes this idea of putting Luque as the backup, or perhaps the promotion could find an opponent for him for UFC 268, such as Leon Edwards or Nate Diaz.

Do you want to see Vicente Luque be the backup fighter for the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch at UFC 268?