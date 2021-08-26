Michael Bisping scolds Manny Pacquiao for making excuses following loss to Yordenis Ugas: “Seems these days some are man enough to fight but not man enough to accept the result”

Michael Bisping was not impressed that Manny Pacquiao decided to make excuses instead of accepting his loss to Yordenis Ugas like a man.

Pacquiao squared off with Ugas in his first boxing match in over two years this past weekend. Although ‘Pacman’ was the betting favorite heading into the fight, Ugas was able to execute a seemingly perfect gameplan to pull off the upset.

Following the setback, Manny Pacquiao suggested that Yordenis Ugas was one of the easiest opponents of his career and he would have won the fight had his legs not stopped working. (via The Athletic).

“In my entire career, Ugas was one of the easiest opponents. He only had one style, and I should’ve been able to easily move away… You’ve seen how I have moved in my fights before. I couldn’t move in this fight. My legs just – stopped.”

Pacquaio’s post-fight comments did not sit well with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping who accused the boxing legend of not accepting his loss like a man.

“How about when fighters lose they man up, say fair play, the Better man won. Seems these days some are man enough to fight but not man enough to accept the result. Accept, assess, improve, do better. Denial is never the path forward.” – Bisping wrote on Twitter.

‘The Count’ will be back in the broadcast booth for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 35 event, which is headlined by featherweight standouts Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

