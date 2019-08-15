Michael Bisping discusses potential roadblock for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping likes the idea of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, but he feels it isn’t likely to happen next.

Diaz is scheduled to take on Anthony Pettis this Saturday night (Aug. 17) in the co-main event of UFC 241. This will be Diaz’s first bout since Aug. 2016, where he dropped a majority decision in a rematch with Conor McGregor. Even if Diaz emerges victorious this weekend, Bisping believes there’s a roadblock to the Stockton native colliding with Jorge Masvidal.

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that Diaz vs. Masvidal is the type of fight that “Gamebred” is looking for.

“That would be the level or magnitude of fight that Masvidal’s looking for. Nate Diaz, who I’m referring too. No disrespect to Pettis, great fighter, legendary, former champion, all that good stuff. But Diaz is the one with the name, right? This weekend’s pay-per-view is probably gonna be a really, really big one. It’s probably gonna sell well. I don’t know how many, but it’s gotta be a lot. It’s gonna spank. If we’re looking at a graph of the latest pay-per-views, this one’s gonna spank for sure. It’s got Diaz on there, DC-Stipe, all the rest of it.”

While Bisping is a fan of the matchup, he said that Diaz vs. McGregor III is more likely.

“If he was to win, yes Masvidal-Diaz, that’s the type of fight that Masvidal’s talking about. And I know Diaz likes that type of fights as well. That would be f*cking sick. Diaz vs. Masvidal, amazing. The only fly in the ointment with that one is that if Diaz wins, he’s probably gonna fight Conor. I reckon that’s the fight. That’ll be the fight. He’s got the comeback fight, the return, all the rest of it. That would be my guess as the only reason why that fight wouldn’t happen.”

If Nate Diaz wins at UFC 241, would you rather see him fight Conor McGregor a third time or take on Jorge Masvidal? Do you agree with Michael Bisping?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.