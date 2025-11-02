Max Holloway shares hilarious reaction to callout following UFC Vegas 110

Max Holloway was paying attention to the UFC Vegas 110 card, and he had a humorous response to one fighter’s callout.

Steve Garcia took center stage in the UFC Vegas 110 headliner. He shared the Octagon with David Onama, but it’s clear that Garcia isn’t paid by the hour. He made short work of Onama, scoring a first-round TKO finish.

While Garcia has called for a showdown with Josh Emmett, he also turned his attention to Holloway during his post-fight interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier (via Bloody Elbow).

“You know what? I’m going to throw a little curveball in there,” Garcia said. “I want the Rocky Balboa story. I want the one with Max Holloway, the BMF title, man. This kid is southpaw. There’s nobody out of Albuquerque, New Mexico calling his shot. I want that champ. I want that BMF Max Holloway champion right there.”

Holloway took to his X account to share a popular gif of 50 Cent in response to Garcia’s callout.

A matchup between Holloway and Garcia is unlikely to happen anytime soon. “Blessed” has moved up to the lightweight division. Garcia’s stock also isn’t high enough to fight someone like Holloway, but he’s hoping to prove himself worthy of the biggest fights possible.

Garcia is riding a seven-fight winning streak. He holds the No. 12 position on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Whether or not he’ll move up a spot will be revealed when the rankings are updated.

As for Holloway, he’s been recovering from an injury he suffered during his most recent trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. “Blessed” has seemingly turned his attention to former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. The two clashed back in 2015, but the fight ended prematurely due to an injury suffered by “do Bronxs.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Holloway and Garcia.