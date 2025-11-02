Josh Emmett called out by UFC Vegas 110 winner: ‘He has a name on him’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025
Josh Emmett UFC fight

A UFC Vegas 110 winner has set his sights on Josh Emmett.

UFC Vegas 110 emanated from the UFC Apex this past Saturday. The main event featured featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. It didn’t take Garcia long to secure a TKO finish. Having secured his seventh straight victory, Garcia is looking for a notable name in his next outing.

That’s why he called out Emmett, as he explained his reasoning to reporters during the post-fight presser (via MMAFighting).

“I think one fight that makes a lot of sense is probably Josh Emmett,” Garcia said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “He has a name on him. He definitely has a higher ranking than I do and I think he’s available so why not? Let’s try to set something up the beginning of next year. I think that would be a fun fight.”

Some fans would prefer if Garcia faces rising star Youssef Zalal next. Garcia wouldn’t mind the matchup, but he still prefers the Emmett fight.

“The only reason why I say Emmett is because he’s got name recognition, he’s obviously further down the rankings than me so in my head, I want my opportunities. I just fought someone behind me. I felt like I just gave someone a moment. What does that do for me? I’ll probably get back to [ranked No. 11]. I’m not sure. I really don’t know how the rankings are going to play out. But at the end of the day, this is how I support my family. It’s how I make my money. Onama was just on the list.”

In his winning streak, Garcia has defeated Onama, Calvin Kattar, and Kyle Nelson to name a few. Garcia entered his bout with Onama as the No. 12-ranked UFC featherweight. At the very least, he will hold onto that spot once the rankings are updated.

