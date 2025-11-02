Josh Emmett called out by UFC Vegas 110 winner: ‘He has a name on him’

A UFC Vegas 110 winner has set his sights on Josh Emmett.

UFC Vegas 110 emanated from the UFC Apex this past Saturday. The main event featured featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. It didn’t take Garcia long to secure a TKO finish. Having secured his seventh straight victory, Garcia is looking for a notable name in his next outing.

That’s why he called out Emmett, as he explained his reasoning to reporters during the post-fight presser (via MMAFighting).

“I think one fight that makes a lot of sense is probably Josh Emmett,” Garcia said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “He has a name on him. He definitely has a higher ranking than I do and I think he’s available so why not? Let’s try to set something up the beginning of next year. I think that would be a fun fight.”

Some fans would prefer if Garcia faces rising star Youssef Zalal next. Garcia wouldn’t mind the matchup, but he still prefers the Emmett fight.