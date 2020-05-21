Houston Astros star Carlos Correa interested in crossing over to UFC

Carlos Correa, who plays for the MLB’s Houston Astros, would love to test his mettle in the UFC‘s Octagon in the future.

Correa, who is a big MMA fan, was asked which MLB star would make the best fighter during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. He quickly identified himself as the best bet, pointing to his background in boxing.

“It would be me,” Correa said when asked which baseball player would make the best UFC fighter. “I would love to cross over into the UFC. I grew up boxing and I loved it, but I realized, ‘Man, in baseball, you don’t get hit as much.’ In boxing I’m going to have to be constantly getting hit in the face and stomach in the ribs and that hurts. I stuck to baseball and it worked out well for me. But definitely I would love to try.”

Correa enjoys analyzing the sport of MMA, but admits he won’t have a full picture of what mixed martial artists go through unless he competes himself.

“Getting KO’d, I would love to know what that feels like in the Octagon,” Correa said. “But also getting a KO. It’s hard to speak about it and talk about the adjustments fighters need to make when you’re on the sidelines. But when you’re actually in there feeling the power from your opponent, it’s tough to make those adjustments. It will be a different perspective if you’re able to get in that octagon.”

If Correa were to move to MMA, he says he’d like to compete in the 205-pound light heavyweight division, which is currently ruled by Jon Jones.

“I can make 205,” Correa said. “I weigh about 215, 220. I could make 205 easily. So, Jon Jones would kick my ass.”

While this is all fun to think about, it’s unlikely Carlos Correia would have much success against the UFC’s best—unless he’s allowed to bring a baseball bat into the Octagon with him.

After all, we saw how the experience went for Jose Canseco.