Mateusz Gamrot wants a piece of Justin Gaethje following UFC Vegas 57 win: “I’m a fan of this guy”

Mateusz Gamrot continues to climb up the UFC lightweight ladder and he’s asking for a big test.

Gamrot headlined the UFC Vegas 57 card against Arman Tsarukyan. After five rounds of action, score totals were all over the place on social media. The three judges at Octagon-side, however, were all in agreement.

Gamrot earned scores of 48-47 from all three judges to emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference, Mateusz Gamrot expressed his belief that Islam Makhachev will be the one to take the UFC Lightweight Championship from Charles Oliveira.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As far as his own path is concerned, Gamrot wants a showdown with Justin Gaethje (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I keep finger crossed for Islam,” Gamrot said. “I think Islam beat Charles Oliveira next fight, and I want next fight with Justin and then next fight (after that) with Islam. Simple plan.”

Gamrot insists that his callout of Gaethje is purely out of respect.

“I’m a fan of this guy,” he said. “I have a lot of respect. I think this is the most brutal guy in the lightweight division. This guy fight two times the world champion. I want to fight this guy, you know. This guy is old school, I’m new school, I am new generation, and I want to change place in the ranking.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

With the win over Tsarukyan, Gamrot has extended his winning streak to four. He hasn’t lost a bout since Oct. 2020 against Guram Kutateladze. It’s the only defeat of Gamrot’s pro MMA career thus far.

Going into the fight with Tsarukyan, Gamrot was the number 12-ranked UFC lightweight. Tsarukyan was just ahead of him at number 11. At the very least, the two will swap places once the rankings are updated.