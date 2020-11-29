Marvin Vettori opens as betting favorite over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori opened as the betting favorite for his upcoming main event fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16.

Vettori was originally slated to fight Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256, but after Kevin Holland tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from UFC Fight Night 16, the UFC matched up Vettori against Hermansson. Holland, in turn, is now scheduled to fight Souza a week later. Vettori will now take on Hermansson in his very first UFC main event and it’s the first time he’s been booked to fight five rounds during his career.

With Vettori vs. Hermansson now official, the sportsbooks opened up the betting odds for the fight. Perhaps surprisingly considering the short-notice switcheroo, Vettori opened as the betting favorite over Hermansson, who is ranked much higher in the UFC middleweight division. Check out how the odds opened via BestFightOdds.com.

UFC on ESPN 19: Hermansson vs. Vettori: Jack Hermansson (+140) vs. Marvin Vettori (-160) https://t.co/hqf0EKG9cE — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) November 29, 2020

UFC Vegas 16 Odds

Marvin Vettori -160

Jack Hermansson +140

Vettori opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means a $160 bet would win you $100. As for Hermansson, he opened as a +140 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $140.

Vettori (15-4-1) is the No. 13 ranked middleweight in the UFC. The 27-year-old native of Italy made his debut on the UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 card in the summer of 2016. Since then, Vettori has racked up a 5-2-1 record in the Octagon. He is currently riding a three-fight win streak over Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. Vettori has been red hot as of late and a win over Hermansson would be huge for him.

Hermansson (21-5) is the No. 4 ranked middleweight, so seeing him as the underdog here seems a bit off. The 32-year-old Swede is 8-3 overall in the UFC and he is coming off of a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum on Fight Island in his last fight. Overall, Hermansson has won five of his last six fights. He was set to fight both Darren Till and Holland before finally ending up with Vettori as his opponent for Saturday night’s fight.

Who is your money on, Marvin Vettori or Jack Hermansson?