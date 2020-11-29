Video | Jack Hermansson reacts to the news Kevin Holland tested positive for COVID-19

A video has been released where you can watch Jack Hermansson react to the news that Kevin Holland tested positive for COVID-19.

Hermansson was originally slated to take on Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 16, which is set for December 5 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, bad luck hit Till and he was forced out of the fight. The UFC was then able to get Holland to step in on short notice and save the card, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw. The UFC then played musical chairs, matching up Marvin Vettori with Hermansson and Holland against Ronaldo Souza.

For Hermansson, this latest opponent change is just the latest bad news in what has been a frustrating couple of weeks. He was training for completely different fighters in Till and Holland before getting Vettori. However, despite the frustrations of losing two opponents, Hermansson always wanted to fight on this card. When his agent Tim Simpson called and told him the news that Holland was out of the fight, Hermansson didn’t hesitate when Vettori was offered up as a replacement opponent (via ESPN).

Jack Hermansson was on camera when he got the call about his second opponent change for #UFCVegas16 He accepted the Marvin Vettori fight without hesitation 🃏 (via @jackthejokermma) pic.twitter.com/zM9hGNiuuw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 29, 2020

“No, no, no, no, no. (Expletives). Ugh. (Expletives). Alright. Alright. Yup. But let’s do it. Let’s do it. I haven’t traveled here not to fight so let’s do it. Yeah. We’re in. We’re in. Sounds good. Let’s do it,” Hermansson said. “Kevin Holland got COVID so he’s out of the fight which is very bad news. The good news is that Marvin Vettori is stepping in.”

Hermansson is the No. 4 ranked middleweight in the UFC, while Vettori is ranked 13th. Although Hermansson of course wanted someone ranked in the top-five, there just wasn’t anyone available, and if anything he’s lucky that the UFC was able to get Vettori and at least give Hermansson someone to go up against next Saturday night.

How do you think Jack Hermansson will fare against Marvin Vettori?