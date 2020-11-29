Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira rematch added to UFC Super Bowl card

An intriguing rematch between top-15 lightweights Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira has been added to the UFC Super Bowl card.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported the rematch between Ferreira and Dariush will take place on the UFC Fight Night card on February 6. The main event of the evening is expected to be a five-round headliner between heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov. Ferreira vs. Dariush will likely be on the main card.

Per sources, Diego Ferreira (@DiegoUFCTX) and Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) have agreed to a fight on Feb. 6. Ferreira is No. 9 in UFC's lightweight rankings, Dariush is No. 12. Six-fight win streak vs. five-fight win streak, and a rematch of a bout from 2014. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 29, 2020

Per sources, Diego Ferreira ( @DiegoUFCTX ) and Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) have agreed to a fight on Feb. 6. Ferreira is No. 9 in UFC’s lightweight rankings, Dariush is No. 12. Six-fight win streak vs. five-fight win streak, and a rematch of a bout from 2014.

Dariush and Ferreira first met back at UFC 179 in October 2014, with Dariush winning a unanimous decision. Since then, both men have had their ups and downs in the Octagon, but right now both guys are red hot. Dariush is currently ranked at No. 12 in the lightweight division while Ferreira is the No. 6 ranked fighter in the division.

Dariush (19-4-1) is currently riding a five-fight win streak and in his last fight, he brutally knocked out Scott Holtzman with a nasty spinning back fist. Overall, Dariush has actually finished his last four fights. At age 31, it’s safe to say that Dariush is in the prime of his career right now. Although he’s had his fair share of ups and downs during his UFC career, he has looked amazing as of late and a win over Ferreira could be what Dariush needs to get himself booked against a top-five opponent next time.

Ferreira (17-2) is currently riding a six-fight win streak including a submission win over Anthony Pettis in his last fight at UFC 246 in January, which won him a 50k bonus. Ferreira was supposed to fight Drew Dober at a recent event but he was forced out of the fight. He will now look to get back into the Octagon and get a win over Dariush.

Who do you think wins, Beneil Dariush or Diego Ferreira?