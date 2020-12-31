Marlon Moraes issues surprising response to challenge from Marlon Vera

Marlon Moraes has responded to Marlon Vera’s callout.

After both Vera and Moraes lost at UFC Vegas 17, many pundits thought pairing them up against each other made sense. “Chito” seemingly agreed as he called out the former title challenger.

Well I guess it’s me and @MMARLONMORAES next ? @ufc — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) December 31, 2020

“Well I guess it’s me and @MMARLONMORAES next ? @ufc,” Vera tweeted.

After the callout, fans began getting excited about the potential matchup, however, Moraes doesn’t seem too interested in the idea. Instead, he believes Vera needs rematch O’Malley.

Give o’Maley his well deserved rematch. 😂 By the time I will be back n we meet 🤝 — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) December 31, 2020

“Give o’Maley his well deserved rematch. By the time I will be back n we meet,” Marlon Moraes tweeted.

After Vera beat O’Malley at UFC 252, many thought a rematch would be next. Yet, Vera has made it clear he doesn’t think the fight makes sense.

“I don’t f*****g care. The UFC calls me, they give me a name and I say yes. I don’t think I’ve ever declined a fight, of course, if I am injured I tell them I can’t fight right now,” Vera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If I am okay I take the fight. I take fights without camps before, so whatever they want to do. O’Malley is like a little puppy that barks and does nothing. I’m not wasting my time with that guy.”

Marlon Vera lost by decision to Jose Aldo last time out after he beat O’Malley. To begin the year, Chito had his winning streak snapped as he lost a controversial decision to Song Yadong. In his career, he holds notable wins over Andre Ewell, Frankie Saenz, Brian Kelleher, and Brad Pickett.

Marlon Moraes, meanwhile, is now on a two-fight losing streak and has lost three of his last four. At UFC Vegas 17, he was knocked out by Rob Font just two months after being TKO’d by Cory Sandhagen. The Brazilian beat Aldo in between a loss to Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title.

