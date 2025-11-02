Major name no longer on UFC 322 main card

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025
UFC Octagon Empty

While one big name will still compete at UFC 322, he has been bumped from the main card.

When the UFC 322 bout order was initially revealed, many voiced their displeasure over Bo Nickal being slated for the main card. Nickal is coming off a TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder and many felt he wasn’t deserving of a main card spot, given how stacked the event is.

During UFC Vegas 110, a new bout order was displayed and it revealed that Nickal’s bout against Rodolfo Vieira will now be the featured preliminary bout.

While Nickal has his share of detractors, he still has support from some notable names within the MMA industry. One of those names is inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” appeared on the “Death Row MMA” podcast and he said that Nickal simply needs some seasoning before he reaches his full potential (via MMAJunkie).

“Yes, he’s an elite wrestler, and he’s one of the best ever, but still. They could have taken their time a little bit more with Bo. I think if he changes up a thing here, changes up a thing there, this guy is like a legitimate world-class problem. There’s not a guy that can stop his takedown – not Chimaev, not nobody, bro. When he’s on and he’s just wrestling and letting it go, nobody’s going to be able to stop his takedowns. These last two, three months, he’s really been focusing on his standup and getting it dialed in.”

UFC 322 will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The last time Nickal performed at the historic venue, he was booed en route to a unanimous decision victory over Paul Craig. Time will tell how Nickal responds this go-around, coming off the first defeat of his pro MMA career.

