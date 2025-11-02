UFC fighter could be in hot water amid fight-fixing accusations

A UFC fighter has found himself under heavy scrutiny, and he might be dealing with a lot worse.

During the UFC Vegas 110 card, Isaac Dulgarian took on Yadier del Valle. Entering the bout, Dulgarian was the betting favorite, but late money on del Valle was significant enough to raise suspicion among MMA fans. Ultimately, de Valle scored a first-round submission finish, but Dulgarian’s performance raised eyebrows from some.

During the UFC Vegas 110 post-fight show, Michael Chiesa ripped Dulgarian’s efforts (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m not sitting here saying Del Valle is some scrub,” Chiesa said. “The guy is undefeated for a reason, he’s a great fighter. But for a guy in Dulgarian, you don’t even run your feet. Every fight before you shoot and run through these guys. You shot to Del Valle. You let him control you. You know how to cut the corner, you know to run your feet, you know to re-attack. You know your short offence if you’re caught in a front headlock. You fought like an amateur. He literally laid an egg, he fought like an amateur. You fought like a guy who doesn’t even belong here. And I hate to just totally crap on the guy, but I’ve got to be honest in my assessment. If that’s how you’re going to fight, there’s other people who are more deserving.”

Amid the fight-fixing accusations, popular sportsbook William Hill issued a statement revealing that accounts with losing bets on Dulgarian will receive cash credit.

Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determined (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included. — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) November 2, 2025

