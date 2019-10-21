Mackenzie Dern opens up on first pro loss

Mackenzie Dern is no longer undefeated as a mixed martial artist. She lost the zero on her record at UFC Tampa, when she gave up a decision to Amanda Ribas.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Dern updated on how this loss has been affecting her. She seems to be taking it very well.

“It only makes me hungrier to get back in there,” Dern said. “You’re a bit worried when you’re undefeated, (thinking) ‘is this opponent a good fight for me,’ thinking about strategies and whatnot. And now, after you have your first loss, you just want to get in there and fight and take risks.”

Dern continued, explaining that with her first loss has actually given her a boost of courage. She’d even be willing to accept a short-notice fight.

“A fight shows up and I’m training, let’s do it. I’ll fight on short notice,” Dern said. “I feel like I can fight better now. I’m hungrier to fight all the time. I want to get in there and do my best and continue to evolve as an athlete and as a fighter. To always choose fights that your coaches think are good for you is good, but being a fighter that fights any type of opponent is tougher. That’s life. You have wins, you have losses, but the plan remains the same: climb the rankings and win the belt. Nothing has changed.

“If God allows me, and I can accept a fight and my husband can stay with my daughter while I take a fight on a month’s notice, I’ll do it,” Dern said. “I’ll be able to fight even more, because I want to get to the belt fast. Now that that zero isn’t there anymore, it’s a bit easier to get fights.”

How do you think Dern will rebound from her loss to Ribas?

