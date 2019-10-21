Colby Covington set to stay at American Top Team despite recent feuds

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has confirmed that he will not be leaving American Top Team following recent disputes with his teammates.

Covington (15-1) has won his last seven fights and will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 245 in December. Prior to that, however, one issue that needed to be resolved was the ongoing problems between himself and several members of ATT.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dustin Poirier and even Jorge Masvidal all got into a war of words with Covington as a result of his outspoken behaviour since rising to the forefront of the 170-pound division. Despite all of the drama, though, the former interim champion has assured everyone that it won’t lead to his departure from American Top Team.

Covington was speaking during an interview with Submission Radio and had the following to say:

”It wasn’t more about training anywhere else, it was more about just staying away from the distractions, the drama that’s going on at the gym. Obviously, everybody in the gym’s jealous of me,” Covington said (transcript via MMA Mania). “I’ve got a lot of haters in the world, and that’s just how the world is today.”

”So, I was deciding whether or not I just take a little break and just train behind closed doors, you know, at a private gym, just a no-name type gym and just go to American Top Team for sparring or what I was gonna do. But ultimately, Dan Lambert sat everybody down and made sure we’re on the same page and just made sure that nothing’s gonna go down on our gym floors. That’s sacred ground at American Top Team and you don’t cross those rules that Dan Lambert set forth or there will be repercussions.”

While the manner in which the controversial star has gone about his business has certainly caused a stir, there’s no denying the fact that fans will continue to tune in to see him fight. After all, controversy creates cash.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.