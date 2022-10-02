Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight

Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever.

Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.

Just a few weeks before the fight, Danis took it upon himself to post a screenshot of his DMs with the “Sugar” show. In the DMs, Danis challenged O’Malley to a fight. While the Bellator fighter deleted the tweet, we’ve got the screencap below.

Danis hasn’t had a pro MMA bout since June 2019. Despite his inactivity and inexperience at the pro MMA level with a record of 2-0, Danis has been trading barbs online with established MMA stars

Even Bellator President Scott Coker is at a loss when it comes to Danis’ future. He told reporters during the Bellator 285 post-fight press conference in Dublin that Danis has to actually want to fight (h/t MMAFighting).

“He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back,” Coker said. “He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

Time will tell when Danis will grow tired of just talking and actually get back inside the cage. For now, he is settling for social media beefs with journalists, YouTubers, and calling for fights that will likely never happen.

